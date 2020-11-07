Constructing 6000 residential units under PM's package: Govt

The J&K government Saturday said that it was committed to construct 6000 residential units for the employees recruited under the PM’s package.

Contesting a news report appearing in a section of press on construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under the PM’s package, the authorities said that Lt Governor has constituted a committee under the chairpersonship of Principal Secretary, Revenue, to resolve all pending land related issues of the PMDP project in a limited time frame.

Contesting the news reports which mention that only 1680 flats had been approved, the authorities clarified that 1680 flats mentioned in reports were part of the 4380 flats for which all procedures had been completed and administrative approval had been accorded.