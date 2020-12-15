Construction of modern slaughter houses reviewed

A meeting of apex committee constituted to monitor progress of construction of modern hygienic slaughter houses in J&K was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta.

Chairing the meeting, Principal Secretary reviewed the progress of construction of modern hygienic slaughter houses in Jammu, Srinagar and other districts of J&K.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), who attended the meeting online, informed that a modern hygienic slaughter house was being constructed by Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) at Alochi Bagh which would be completed by August 2021.

The meeting was told that the Jammu Municipal Corporation was constructing two modern hygienic slaughter houses at Dogra Hall and Gujjar Nagar, Jammu which had been approved by Government of India and the construction would start soon.