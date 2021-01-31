Containment strategy for avian influenza reviewed in Udhampur

The strategy for containment of Avian Influenza was today discussed here at an emergency meeting of the district Task Force chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Syed Khan.

The meeting discussed the situation that arose after confirmation of an Avian influenza (H5N8) in a domestic fowl, here at Panchayat Dhandal, West Block Jaganoo.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr Inderjeet Singh informed the meeting about the detection of the case and emergency measures taken by the department. He said to contain the spread of the disease it was decided to cull all domestic fowls in the vicinity of 1 km area, for which a team of experts has been constituted to carry out culling and their proper disposal.

He further informed that a strict surveillance and sampling has been maintained in the vicinity of 10 km area from the infected area. And the area has been declared an infected area as per the norms.