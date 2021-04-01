Cop critically injured in hit-and-run accident in J&K's Kathua

A sub-inspector rank officer of Jammu and Kashmir police posted as in-charge of a check post in Kathua district of Jammu was critically injured after he was knocked down by an unknown vehicle at a checkpoint outside the post late night on Wednesday.

Quoting Senior superintendent of Police Kathua, RC Kotwal, news agency KNO that that SI Vikas Sharma, in-charge Police Post Marheen, was on a routine vehicle checking duty outside the post during late evening hours on Wednesday when the unknown vehicle hit him.

Sharma received injuries in his head and after being given the first aid at Kathua hospital, he was shifted to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment, the SSP Kathua said.