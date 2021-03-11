Couple released but 200 Rohingya refugees still at Hiranagar 'holding centre': IGP Jammu

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Thursday said that a Rohingya refugee couple had been released by Police from a ‘holding centre’ even as 200 refugees were still at Hiranagar in Kathua.

“We have released the couple but 200 Rohingya refugees are still at the holding centre at Hiranagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that a four-member team of United Nations High Commissioners for Refugees (UNHCR) led by UNHCR External Relation Officer, Kiri Attri reached here on Thursday and met Rohingya refugees at Karyani Talab and adjoining areas of Bhatindi.

The sources said that the team came to ascertain the ground situation after 200 refugees were shifted to a ‘holding centre’ at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

The team also met the chairperson of an NGO, Save the Children at Karyani Talab Thursday afternoon.