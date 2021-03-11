Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:28 AM

Couple released but 200 Rohingya refugees still at Hiranagar 'holding centre': IGP Jammu

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:28 AM
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Thursday said that a Rohingya refugee couple had been released by Police from a ‘holding centre’ even as 200 refugees were still at Hiranagar in Kathua.

“We have released the couple but 200 Rohingya refugees are still at the holding centre at Hiranagar,” he said.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

Meanwhile, sources said that a four-member team of United Nations High Commissioners for Refugees (UNHCR) led by UNHCR External Relation Officer, Kiri Attri reached here on Thursday and met Rohingya refugees at Karyani Talab and adjoining areas of Bhatindi.

The sources said that the team came to ascertain the ground situation after 200 refugees were shifted to a ‘holding centre’ at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

The team also met the chairperson of an NGO, Save the Children at Karyani Talab Thursday afternoon.

Related News