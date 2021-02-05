Court awards 7-year jail to rape accused in Udhampur

Additional Sessions Judge Udhampur, Sobha Ram Gandhi, awarded seven year imprisonment to one Vijay Singh of village Bhatyari of Tehsil Ramnagar in a rape case.

After hearing Public Prosecutor, Anil Magotra for the State and counsel for the accused, the Court observed that despite the fact that rape is regarded as heinous crime and in the recent times drastic changes are made in the law by bringing stringent punishments but the level of crime and the inhumanity of this crime has been on a rise. Be it in affluent or frugal, educated or non-educated, elderly or young contexts; or open or closed societies, the crime is on a rise. It compels one to reflect on the root cause for the same and its solution. Certainly it is the conscience that matters the most to us individually as well as collectively.

With these observations, the court awarded 07 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to accused Vijay Singh for commission of offence under Section 376 of the RPC. For the commission of offence under Section 341 of the RPC, the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one month.

However both the sentences shall run concurrently. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo imprisonment for 06 months.