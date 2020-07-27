Court awards lifer to 8 in murder case, 2 others get 2 yr prison term

A local court awarded life sentence to eight people on Monday in connection with a murder case in Jammu. Besides, the court also pronounced two years of imprisonment for two others convicted in the case.

In a statement, Crime Branch Jammu said, “The court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu, in a heinous offence of murder in case FIR No. 81/2006 U/S 302, 147, 149, 352,201, 212/RPC r/w section 3/25 and 4/25 IAA of P/S Kana Chack Jammu, awarded a punishment of life imprisonment to 08 accused persons involved in the case, while two others were awarded with two years of prison term.”

Besides, the statement read, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

The CB said the court awarded life sentences to Ramesh Singh, Tilak Raj, Suram Singh sons of Satpal R/O Deharan District Jammu , Bhalwan Singh S/O Saran Singh R/O Pakkhian Jammu, Raghubir Singh S/O Sardari Singh R/O Marjali Jammu, Mangal Singh aka Manga S/O Bhagat Singh R/O Ghorkha Nagar Jammu, Manoj Lal S/O Devi Singh R/O Harkund Floura and Tilak Raj S/O Hans Raj R/O Kangrail Jammu for murder, with Rs. 10,000 fine to each.

Besides, Bharat Bushan S/O Devi Dutt R/O Near Kali Mata Mandir Janipur and Naresh Kumar S/O Roop Chand R/O A/P Janipur Indra Colony, Lakad Mandi were awarded two years imprisonment with fine to the tune of Rs. 10,000 each.

Giving details about the case, CB statement read, “A report was lodged at Police Station Kana Chak by Prosecution witness Darshna Devi along with PWs- Reena Kumari and Charan Singh, alleging that she was sitting in her veranda when the accused persons, who were having enmity with the deceased Bodh Raj over some land, armed with Tokas, a Sword and gun in their hands, trespassed and entered the veranda of their house and attacked the deceased and inflicted blows with the alleged weapons thereby injuring him grievously. When the deceased tried to save himself and ran inside the room, he was dragged and again attacked by accused persons. After raising alarm by the informant the accused persons had fled from the spot.”

Being a case of heinous offence in nature the investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch Jammu by PHQ for in-depth investigation and after thorough investigation, clinching evidence was collected and charge sheet was produced against the accused in the court of law for judicial determination, CB said.