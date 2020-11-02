COVID-19 | 7.70 lakh stranded JK residents evacuated: Govt

The government has evacuated about 7,70,483 residents of J&K stranded across the country due to COVID lockdown via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the administration has so far received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs with about 1,40,292 passengers.

About 6,30,191 persons from other states and UTs including 937 from abroad have also been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur.