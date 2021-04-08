COVID-19 | Ahead of Vice President's visit, 19 test positive in IIM Jammu

At least 19 COVID-19 positive cases were detected by the Health department, a day before the scheduled visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on Friday.

An official said that there would be no impact on the convocation as the function would be held as per the schedule and only people (students and staff members) with negative COVID-19 report would be allowed to attend.

The Health department officials told Greater Kashmir that they had detected 19 COVID-19 positive cases of students and staff members during sampling of 188 people at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

Meanwhile, the sample report of 72 staff members and students of IIM Jammu is still pending.

“The RT-PCR report may come during the night,” the official said.

In the convocation, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to attend the annual convocation of the IIM Jammu as the chief guest while the Minister of State in PMO Jatinder Singh and Lt Governor Manoj Dwivedi would also attend the function. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg declared two micro-containment zones following surge in COVID-19 cases from two colleges of the district.

“Areas in and around GGM Science College, Canal Road and areas in and around Sanskrit University, Kanger Morh have been declared as micro containment zones,” Garg told Greater Kashmir.

The DC Jammu also cancelled all permissions issued for holding exhibitions and fairs.

“The organisers of these exhibitions should wind up their operations within 24 hours and concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate should submit compliance report to the office of DC,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, 35 COVID-19 positive cases surfaced in Udhampur which include 20 BSF personnel (trainees) and eight local travelers. A pregnant woman is also among seven locals infected.

In the ongoing COVID-19 sampling, an official in the Health department said, “A total of 27 more positive cases have been detected in GGM Science College.”

The official said that 14 positive cases had surfaced from the Sanskrit College following which the college was also declared as micro-containment zone.