COVID-19 deaths give rise to fear psychosis, emotional imbalance among people in J&K

The spike in COVID-19 cases and hundreds of deaths of patients has given rise to fear psychosis among the people of all age groups as they feel they may lose their lives if they get infected with the novel coronavirus.

The new mutant has further added to the already existing mental disorder among the people, especially after hundreds of people have lost their lives in J&K.

Children are the main sufferers due to the persistent uncertainty.

As schools continue to remain closed as a measure to contain the virus, psychiatrists told Greater Kashmir that it has badly impacted the all-round development of children.

“They do online studies and it often leads to stress as every student is not able to understand what is being taught. They have an impact on their eye sight due to online classes. Online teaching is a new concept for the students of J&K. But, minor students have suffered more as they depend on their parents for studies. The parents are also over-burdened. This situation is not suitable for studies as well as for mental growth of the students especially when many families or either of their members are infected with COVID-19,” they said.

The situation is more difficult for students of rural areas who struggle during the online classes, the psychiatrists said.

In this situation, they say the children are becoming disobedient and angry as their activities have stopped.

They said that the children remain confined to the four walls of their homes while the play activities of schools are not happening anymore and they, most of the time, use mobile phones and watch television.

“The studies and health both suffered badly during the COVID-19 lockdown,” the experts said.

Former Professor and Department Head Psychiatry, Government Medical College Jammu, DrJagdishThappa told Greater Kashmir, “There is acute stress among the people. Panic, anxiety, emotional imbalance and angriness are on a rise due to uncertainty and apprehensions of people of being infected with COVID-19. This fear of the novel coronavirus has given rise to depression.”

He said social stigma, minimum interaction with the outside world, and isolation had contributed to the growing mental illness.

DrThappa advised the people to avoid watching news on COVID-19 on the news channels, and social media since the news was always negative with regard to COVID-19 that further makes people “mentally sick”.

He said, “The negative approach of the people leads to memory loss and confusion and disorientation.”

To overcome mental disorder and divert attention under the prevailing circumstances, he said that the people should keep themselves busy in home chores, gardening, listening to music, interaction with neighbours, and helping needy people.