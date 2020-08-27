COVID-19: Govt evacuates 3,59,841 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 3,59,841 JK residents, stranded in other states due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur, government spokesperson said today.

A statement issue here informed that the stranded people were evacuated through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 127 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,09,765 passengers while about 2,50,076 persons from other states and UTs including 928 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2919 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 26 to August 27 mornings while 1072 passengers have reached today in the 106th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 106 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 94,069 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.