UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 10:52 PM

COVID-19: Govt evacuates 3,63,875 stranded JK residents

August 28, 2020
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 3,63,875 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur  and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 128 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,10,873 passengers while about 2,53,002 persons from other states and UTs including 928 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2926 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 27 to August 28 mornings while 1108 passengers have reached today in the 107th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 107 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 95,177 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

