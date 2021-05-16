COVID-19 | Govt responsible to take care of people in tough times: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that was the responsibility of the government to take care of its people and to stand with them in these tough times.

Speaking during the ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ radio programme, the LG said that in the last few weeks, many families in J&K had lost their loved ones to the epidemic.

“The administration is with them in this hour of grief,” he said. “I know no human life can be compensated for.”

The Lt Governor shared the slew of measures recently announced by the J&K government to help those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

He said that the government had taken many such decisions that would provide relief to the families affected by this catastrophe.

“Senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family will be provided with special pension for life. Children, who have lost their parents to pandemic, will be provided with special scholarships. Every family who has lost their near ones and dear ones due to COVID-19, will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment through Jammu & Kashmir Bank,” the Lt Governor said.

He said that the J&K administration was providing Rs1000 per month to registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.

The LG said that apart from this, the amount allocated by the government to the beneficiaries of the Social Security Schemes would be transferred immediately and ration would be provided on priority basis to all ration card holders.

He also urged people to register themselves for vaccination and help in bringing and end to pandemic.