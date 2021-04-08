COVID-19 | Leaves cancelled in Jammu hospitals

Principal Government Medical College Jammu Thursday cancelled all kinds of leaves except medical and maternity leaves amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jammu district.

“We have cancelled the leaves in view of the emerging situation to handle it with proper strategy. Therefore, we require adequate strength of doctors and staff members,” GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma told Greater Kashmir.

“In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the region, all kinds of leaves, sanctioned and under-consideration of gazetted and non-gazetted employees of the GMC and associate hospitals, Jammu are hereby cancelled with immediate effect except the medical and maternity leaves,” the principal ordered. “The medical leave should only be considered after recommendation of the Standing Medical Board. Besides, all the Heads of Departments and officers are directed to refrain from forwarding of any kind of leaves except maternity leaves or medical leave duly recommended by the Medical Board to this office till further orders.”

Dr Shashi said that they have 50 COVID-19 infected patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the number of oxygen beds had been enhanced from 34 to 381, exclusively for patients infected with the deadly virus.

The principal said that around 200 bed arrangements had been made in the Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital for the COVID-19 patients.

“We have also established four operation theatres and one labour room for COVID-19 patients as a preparation to deal with the situation,” the GMC Jammu principal said.

“The Health department is in the process of establishing a separate oxygen plant at Chest Disease Hospital, Bakshi Nagar,” the principal said.