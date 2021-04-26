Jammu, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 3:37 PM

COVID-19 patient delivers through C-section in J&K's Poonch

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Mustaq Jafri said that despite risk, the delivery was conducted successfully.
Representational Photo
A COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby through C-section at district hospital Poonch on Monday making it the first such delivery through Caesarean section in the hospital, officials said.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the woman, wife of one Mushtaq Ahmed of Loran, underwent the C-section at the district hospital named Raja Sukeh Dev Singh Hospital Poonch. 

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Mustaq Jafri said that despite risk, the delivery was conducted successfully. 

The family members of the woman thanked the doctors and allied staff at the hospital for the delivery. 

