Health, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 10:41 AM

COVID-19 surge: Routine surgeries at Jammu hospitals deferred

However, emergency services will function normally.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 10:41 AM
File Pic of GMC Jammu
File Pic of GMC Jammu

The divisional administration Jammu on Tuesday deferred all elective or routine surgeries in government as well as private hospitals in the division in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge which has overburdened the health institutions.

An order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer while ordering deferment of the surgeries, however excluded cases having pressing medical reasons and the benefits of such procedure outweigh the risk related to COVID-19 situation and its fallout.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Facebook @JalJeevanMissionIndia ]

Uncovered schools, Anganwadi centres to get water connection

Representational Image [Source: Vectors from Pixabay]

Man injured during scuffle in Handwara battling for life at SKIMS

Representational Image

Bear Attack | Rescue operation continues in Naranag forests

Representational Photo

Truck catches fire on Srinagar-Kargil highway

Besides, emergency services, those for comorbid patients, dialysis facility and other urgent surgeries shall be operational as usual, it said.

It said the prevailing pandemic situation demands optimal utilization of available resources so that the existing infrastructure is not overburdened.

The main focus of the healthcare system under the prevailing situation is COVID-19 management for which majority of the resources have been diverted, it added.

Latest News
DC Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad reviewed the control measures put in place by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

'Focus on containing COVID spread'

Representational Photo

Pfizer in talks with India on vaccine approval

File Photo

Plea in SC seeks President's rule in Bengal amid post-poll violence

File Photo

No traffic on highway today

The divisional commissioner Jammu has asked the concerned DCs to conduct random inspections and audit of the health facilities in their jurisdictions to ensure the compliance of the order he said shall be periodically reviewed as per the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Tagged in , , , , , , , ,
Related News