COVID-19|'Conduct 10,000 RTPCR tests per day'

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education AtalDulloo Friday said that the capacity to conduct RTPCR tests should be increased in excess of 10,000 tests per day.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting with senior officers of the Health department regarding COVID-19 management here, Dulloo set a target of immediate functioning of minimum 18 oxygen generation plants in Kashmir division and five plants in Jammu division.

He also directed that an officer be deputed to look after the availability of these facilities in government hospitals in both the divisions.

The meeting was called to discuss issues like availability of general and oxygen supported beds in the hospitals of J&K.

The Financial Commissioner assured availability of additional medical staff whenever and wherever required.

He also directed the Directors of Health from both the divisions to visit designated COVID-19 hospitals and ensure availability of all facilities round the clock.

The CMOs were directed to complete forthwith pending works pertaining to COVID-19 mitigation.

It was directed by the Financial Commissioner that intensive care teams be deputed at Category 1 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

In addition to these teams the Health department was also directed to ensure availability of ICU beds, ventilators and portable ventilators in the next couple of days.

Similarly, for Category 2 COVID-19 health centres, round-the-clock presence of a physician, ECG machine, oxygen cylinders, oxygen manifold and bedside monitors was also mandated.

Regarding COVID-19 Care Centres, the availability of isolation beds, bedding, oxygen concentrator, BP apparatus, pulse oxymeters, nebulisers, non contact thermometers, PPE kits and hypochlorite solution is to be ensured by the Health department.

These facilities are to be given to patients who lack space for home quarantine.

Dulloo also sought district-wise data about the availability of isolation beds, supported beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

The officials also shared details regarding the number of hospitals in both the divisions and their capacity with the Financial Commissioner.