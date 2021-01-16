COVID inoculation drive takes off across Jammu districts

The Phase-I of Covid inoculation drive was today launched across all the districts of Jammu Division amid elaborate arrangements.

The drive, being held in a phase manner, started with the immunization of frontline Health workers. Next booster dose will be given after 28 days (4 weeks) of first inoculation to the same person.

The phase-II of the drive would witness the inoculation of the next pool of frontline workers viz police and other civil departments, which would be followed by immunization of persons above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

Those not covered under the first three phases, would be immunized in the last phase of the inoculation drive.

At Kathua: Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Om Prakash launched the Covid-19 Vaccination at Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (Kathua) where arrangements for live streaming of inaugural ceremony of Pan-India launch of vaccination drive by Prime Minister NarendraModi were also made.

Principal GMC, Kathua, Dr Anjali Nadir Bhat, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, DrChitraVaishnavi, Dy. Chief Medical Officer, DrNeerajNagpal HOD of various departments, faculty members and staff of Health Department were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said, the vaccine programme has been devised to vaccinate the targeted populace in a phased manner. He said under phase-I around 100 doses of first shots per day will be given to over 850 identified workers of the health department.

The Principal GMC said that elaborate arrangements have been made for an extensive vaccination drive at GMC Kathua along with other health institutions of the district.

At Samba: District administration Samba kick started the vaccination programme from District Hospital and Community Health Center Ramgarh.

District Development Commissioner, RohitKhajuria visited the district hospital Samba and inspected the facilities and arrangements put in place. He laid emphasis upon carrying out the vaccination programme in a smooth and cautious manner. He said starting with the inoculation of frontline health workers all the residents of the district will be covered in a phased manner as per the government directions.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. RajinderSamyal, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dr. IndraBhutyal and other concerned officers and health officials were also present.

At Kishtwar: To immunise the health workers against COVID-19 pandemic in the first go, District administration Kishtwar launched the COVID vaccination drive here from District Hospital.

Kishtwar has received the first stock of 1300 doses of vaccine on have been stored in the cold storage for further distribution to the designated vaccination centres.

Launching the drive, Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Sharma informed that the inoculation process in the district has been started amid all precautionary measures and after proper registration.

The first shot of the vaccine was administered to Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani followed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr R S Manhas.

The CMO informed that from Monday onwards immunisation of health workers will be held at all the PHCs and other designated vaccination centres.

At Udhampur: Like in other parts of Country, COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. PiyushSingla launched the drive at District Hospital, wherein Chief Medical Officer Dr. K. C. Dogra received first shot of the vaccine.

A total of 100 employees of Health Department were vaccinated on the first day at district hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that over 3000 Health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. He further added that vaccination officers have been deputed for all the identified vaccination sites.

At Ramban: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, NazimZai Khan inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination drive at District Hospital (DH),.

Pharmacist (NHM), Akeel Ahmed, was given the first shot of the vaccine at the District Hospital.

The DC informed that a total 118 cold chain vaccination centers have been established in the district to vaccinate the health and frontline workers, besides the general public as per schedule.

Similarly, the CMO launched the vaccination drive at the Community Health Centre- Batote.

At Poonch: COVID19 vaccination in Poonch was started under the overall supervision of the District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, simultaneously with the pan India launch by the Prime Minister.