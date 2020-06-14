COVID19 | 1,37,864 stranded JK residents evacuated

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,37,864 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 53 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 42,072 passengers while about 95,792 persons from other states and UTs including 324 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,37,864 J&K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 53 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,723 stranded passengers including 107 passengers from Kuwait (abroad) have entered through Lakhanpur from June 13 to June 14 mornings while 864 passengers have reached today in the 32nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 32 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 26376 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.