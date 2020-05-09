Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2020, 12:54 AM

COVID19: 3 KAS officers deployed with Div Com Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2020, 12:54 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department (GAD) on Saturday deployed three senior KAS officers to with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, SanjeevVerma, to support the fight against COVID19 pandemic.

An order said Managing Director, J&K Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Development Corporation, Bharat Bushan has been assigned to facilitate issues pertaining to sample testing.

Trending News

Cong-ruled states to evacuate J&K labourers in trains: Mir

KCCI criticizes Govt for cancellation of passes, communication blockade

FIL Industries wins prestigious national award

FIL Industries responds to news reports

DC Baramulla inspects Shairbagh red zone

Secretary J&K Sports and Council, NaseemJavaidChoudhary will look into the issues pertaining to quarantine of persons while Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Surinsar-Mansar, Gurvinderjit Singh will facilitate issues pertaining to migrant labourers.

Related News