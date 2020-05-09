COVID19: 3 KAS officers deployed with Div Com Jammu

General Administration Department (GAD) on Saturday deployed three senior KAS officers to with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, SanjeevVerma, to support the fight against COVID19 pandemic.

An order said Managing Director, J&K Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Development Corporation, Bharat Bushan has been assigned to facilitate issues pertaining to sample testing.

Secretary J&K Sports and Council, NaseemJavaidChoudhary will look into the issues pertaining to quarantine of persons while Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Surinsar-Mansar, Gurvinderjit Singh will facilitate issues pertaining to migrant labourers.