COVID19: Govt evacuates 3,75,731 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 3,75,731 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

The official spokesperson said As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 131 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,13,936 passengers while about 2,61,795 persons from other states and UTs including 929 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2767 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 30 to August 31 mornings while 925 passengers have reached today in the 110th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 110 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 98,240 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.