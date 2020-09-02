COVID19: Govt evacuates 3,84,332 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 3,84,332 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 133 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,16,043 passengers while about 2,68,289 persons from other states and UTs including 932 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 3373 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from September 01 to September 02 mornings while 1133 passengers have reached today in the 112th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 112 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 100,347 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.