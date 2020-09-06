COVID19: Govt evacuates 4, 03,111 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 4,03,111 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

The government spokesperson said that as per the data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 137 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1, 20,443 passengers while about 2,82,668 persons from other states and UTs including 934 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 3637 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from September 05 to September 06 mornings while 1104 passengers have reached today in the 116th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 116 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 104,747 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.