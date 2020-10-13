COVID19: Govt evacuates 5,98,434 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 5,98,434 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date.

As per the official data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 4,58,142 persons from other states and UTs including 937 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur.