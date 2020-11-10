COVID19: Govt evacuates 8, 44, 984 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 8,44,984 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

The official spokesperson said that as per the data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 7,04,692 persons from other states and UTs including 948 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 9006 stranded passengers including 2 from Nepal have entered through Lakhanpur from November 09 to November 10 mornings while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 124,596 stranded passengers.