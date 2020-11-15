COVID19: Govt evacuates 8.85 lakh stranded J&K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated around 8,85,859 residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 7,45,567 persons from other states and Union Territories including 948 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur, till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 6479 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from November 14 to November 15 mornings while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,24,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts so far while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.