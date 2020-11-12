COVID19: Govt evacuates 8,61,124 stranded JK residents

The government has evacuated about 8,61,124 residents of J&K, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and union territories, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 7,20,832 persons from other states and union territories including 948 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 8293 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from November 11 to November 12 morning while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,24,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts so far while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.