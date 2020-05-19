COVID19: LG visits Udhampur railway station

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu along with first lady of J&K, Smita Murmu, on Tuesday visited railway station here and took stock of facilities being provided to people who were stranded outside and are being brought back through special trains.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, who is also the nodal officer for management of return of stranded people, briefed the LG about various facilities being provided to the returnees and procedures involved in the process.

He informed the LG that around 60,000 returnees in 60 special trains at an average of 1,000 passengers per train were expected to be received.

Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, gave a detailed power point presentation about process involved in reception and dispatch of passengers to their home districts.

The DC informed that the stranded passengers de-board the train and make online registration on the platform on transit management information system.

It was further informed that nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure the efficient working on ground.

The LG observed that there should be strict implementation of all SOPs in this regard and stressed on ensuring the protocols to be followed during the process of bringing the stranded people of J&K back to the UT and also while handling the passengers.

He emphasized on thermal scanning of these passengers, to identify the potential COVID19 positive cases.

The LG underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits with given protocol and also directed for ensuring availability of provision of sufficient quantity of food for the returnees.

He directed Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Bhupinder Kumar to expedite the process of procurement of more PPE kits and provide sufficient number thereof to district administration Udhampur.

The LG enquired about the sample collection process in the district and stressed on maintenance of social distancing to prevent the spread of corona virus.

Later, the LG visited the holding area, food counter and transport area where he took the stock of the arrangements being made for the returnees.