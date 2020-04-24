COVID19 lockdown | PHE dept moves to e-platform to run offices from capital cities

Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has adopted internet as a mean to transfer official information to operationalise its offices in civil as secretariat of Jammu and Srinagar.

As the official records could not be shifted to Srinagar in view of lockdown which also forced deferment of Darbar move, the internet has facilitated most of the government departments to function simultaneously in both the capital cities.

The Move Offices have sharing official information though email and prefer video-conference.

“Since PHE has completely moved on to e-office platform, our officers can move files from any place. We have made all arrangements for accessibility of the files to everyone,” said PHE and I&FC, commissioner secretary, Ajit Kumar Sahu.

Sahu said: “Our central office (platform established to share official information) can upload e-office platform and the dealing officer can access the file whichever information they needs from any place whether at civil secretariat or home.”

There will be no difficulty in file movement, Sahu said. In Srinagar, the PHE office in secretariat will resume working from May 4.

While asking employees to observe personal hygiene, the PHE department has directed officials and employee that meetings should be done though video-conferencing and official correspondence though official emails.

“Avoid sending files and documents to the offices to the extend it is possible,” the directions reads.

“The temporary passes have already been suspended, and only those visitors who have proper permission of the officers, whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened,” the direction reads, adding the officers have been directed to make proper sitting arrangements keeping in view social distancing in the offices.

While the offices are made functional at Srinagar’s secretariat by the assigned team, the director planning and director finance will operate from the office of the chief engineer, PHE Kashmir.

The chief engineers PHE and I&FC Kashmir have been asked to provide all requisite assistance to the officers and the move staff for performance of their official duties.

“All the attached staff will continue to work in their respective sections on ‘as is where is’ bases from Srinagar as well as from Jammu as the case may be,” the order reads.

Accordingly, the section heads with whom the staff is working will utilize the services of the staff on need bases and make necessary arrangements.