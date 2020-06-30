COVID19 tally rises to 5.66 lakh; 66% cases in June alone

As the month-long ‘Unlock-1’ ends on Tuesday, India reported nearly 66 per cent of its COVID19 cases in June alone, and a concerned Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people not strictly adhering to rules and precautions as they did during the lockdown was a cause of worry.

India’s COVID19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 with a single day spike of 18,522. From June 1, when relaxations were introduced under Unlock-1, the country has reported 3,76,305 cases. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat account for nearly two-third of the total cases till now.

India reported its first case of coronavirus infection on January 30 from Kerala when a student who had returned from Wuhan, China tested positive. It is now the fourth worst-affected country in terms of cases after the US, Brazil and Russia.

The death toll rose to 16,893 on Tuesday after 418 new fatalities. It was the seventh day in a row that over 15,000 cases have been reported in the country.

The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 AM.

“Thus, around 59.07 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

On Tuesday evening, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases, said its tally is 1,74,761 with 4,878 new patients while the death toll has risen to 7,855 after 245 more fatalities.

Tamil Nadu’s COVID19 tally crossed the 90,000 mark, overtaking Delhi to occupy the second spot among the worst affected, with nearly 4,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day.

Capital Chennai recorded the highest single day increase of 2,393 cases, a state health department bulletin said.

Karnataka breached the 15,000 mark on Tuesday, overtaking Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

In June, the national capital added over 64,000 fresh cases to its tally, while over 47,357 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated.