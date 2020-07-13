COVID19|Govt deploys 78 KAS officers to assist coronavirus mitigation efforts

Government today deployed over 78 Kashmir Administration Services (KAS) officers, including KAS probationers to assist coronavirus mitigation efforts with Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir regions, Deputy Commissioners, Railway Stations, Lakhanpur and both the airports of the Union Territory.

As per the General Administration Department

(GAD) order, Managing Director, J&K, SC, ST and 0BC Development Corporation (Overall incharge), Bharat Bushan will be assisted by Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar – Mansar, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Sachin Sharma, and Naseer Ahmad. These officers have been deployed with the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to assist mitigation efforts.

Similarly, Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir (Overall incharge), Syed Shabir Ahmad has been deployed with the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir alongwith Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Suheel-ul-Islam, Anamul Maqbool, and Mohammad Younis in covid control efforts.

Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar (Overall incharge), Ghulam Jeelani Zargar has been deployed with the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, alongwith Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, Shahnawaz Shah, Deputy Secretary, Power Development Department, Malik Waseem Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmad Najar and Sameer Ahmad Dar.

To assist Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, the GAD has deployed Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department (Overall Incharge), Waseem Raja Dar alongwith Naveed Altaf and Mohammad Arif Shah.

Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir (Overall incharge), Mehraj-ud-din Shah has been deployed with the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag alongwith Rouf Ahmad Lone, and Junaid Amin Bhat.

To help the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, the GAD has deployed Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir (Overall incharge), Reyaz Ahmad Shah alongwith Burhan Hussain, and Syed Moiz Qadiri.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, will be assisted by Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority (Overall incharge), Puneet Sharma. Sharma has been deployed to assist DC Kathua alongwith Pankaj Kumar and Sumit Kohli.

Besides, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department (Overall incharge), Shiv Kumar Gupta will assist the Deputy Commissioner, Samba alongwith Navdeep Sabarwal, and Sushank Shekhar.

Registrar, Udhampur Satish Sharma (Overall incharge) will assist Deputy Commissioner, Jammu alongwith Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Rajouri, Aijaz Qaiser and Deputy Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, Sukhpal Singh, Sub-Registrar, Chenani, Parvaiz Naik, Jatinder Pal Singh, Amandeep Singh, and Administrative Officer, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Shamim Kraipak, Computer Programmer, Sanjay Safaya, Security Officer, H.N. Bhan, Senior Assistant, Suresh Kumar, and Senior Assistant Ramesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur will be assisted by Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop (Overall incharge) Sachin Dev Singh alongwith Collector Railways, Udhampur/Reasi, Garbi Rashid, Jagdeep Singh, Manik Singh Rathore, and Suresh Sinqh.

The Deputy Commissioner, Reasi will be assisted by Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority (Overall incharge), Preeti Sharma alongwith Rajinder Digra.

The Deputy Commissioner, Ramban will be assisted by Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department (Overall incharge), Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani. They will be assisted by Shakeel Ahmad.

In Jammu airport, the GAD has deployed Chief Operating Officer, Mimayat (Overall incharge), Kapil Sharma and he will be assisted by Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Dr Des Raj Bhagat, Vikas Verma, Anil Kumar, Faisal Nazir, and Vishal Kumar Sadhotra.

In Srinagar airport, the Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (Overall incharge), Muzaffer Ahmad Pir will be assisted by Collector, Public Works, (R&B) Department, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Mir Mudasir Gull, Mudasir Ahmad Najar, Showkat Ahmad Dangroo, Gulzar Ahmad Talie, and Hakeem Aaqib Javid.

In Railway Station, Jammu, the GAD has deployed Joint Director, Handlooms, Jammu (Overall incharge), Pardeep Singh Manhas will be assisted by Rakesh Dubey, Kanav Mahajan, and Dr Sanjet Bhardwaj.

Similarly, in Railway Station, Kathua, the GAD has deployed Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement, Samba, (Overall incharge), Sanjay Gupta and he will be assisted by Vipan Kumar, and Rahul Sharma.

For Railway Station Udhampur, the GAD has deployed General Manager, DIC, Udhampur (Overall incharge), Suram Chand and he will be assisted by Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, Deputy Registrar, Special Tribunal, Sanjeev Kumar, Ankush Tirpathi, and Atul Mankotia.

In Railway Station, Katra, the GAD has deployed Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K (Overall incharge), Vir Krishan Dhar and he will be assisted by Suresh Singh, Vishal Atri, Siddarth Dubey, and Sandeep Singh.

In Lakhanpur, the GAD has deployed Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Overall incharge of transport vehilces) Arun Kumar Manhas and Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu (Overall incharge Passenger vehicles), Ashwani Khajuria. Both these officers will be assisted by Ankush Sharma, Ajay Singh, Mayank Sharma, Paramdeep Singh, Sumit Kohli and Pankaj Kumar.

Besides, the GAD has deployed officials with National Health Mission i.e. Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K (Overall incharge) Rajeev Khajuria. He will be assisted by Sahil Verma, Sumeet Singh and Rakesh Kumar.

Pertinently, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, will continue to be the Nodal Officer, Jammu airport and overall incharge for management of interstate borders, transit of passengers and supply management at Lakhanpur, in addition to his own duties.

The Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua will be the Nodal Officer for coordinating the COVID-19 mitigation efforts at Railway station, Jammu, Udhampur, Katra and Kathua respectively, in addition to his own duties.

