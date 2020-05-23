COVID19:LG visits railway station, tours Jammu city post lockdown relaxations

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu, Saturday visited railway station here and toured prominent places and markets across the city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation on ground, post relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

At the railway station, the LG took stock of the facilities being provided to people who were stranded outside and were being brought back through special trains.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, briefed the LG about the whole process of sampling of the returnees and various procedures involved in the process.

She informed that nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working on ground. She conveyed that around 9,000 returnees in 10 special trains at an average of 900 passengers per train have to be received as on date at Jammu railway station.

The LG observed there should be strict implementation of all SOPs across the board and stressed on ensuring that protocols be followed during the entire process of deboarding, sampling, and further transit of the returnees to their respective districts.

He emphasized on ensuring availability of sanitizers and masks for the passengers on the railway station to avoid transmission of virus and sanitizing the whole premises with disinfectants periodically.

The LG underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits as per protocol and also directed for ensuring availability of provision of sufficient quantity of food for the returnees, besides provision of fans/cooling facility in the holding area.

The LG enquired about the sample collection process in the district and passed on-spot directions to officers to ensure timely sampling and speeding up of testing process. Later, the LG visited prominent places and markets across the city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation on ground post relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

He exhorted officers to make continuous efforts to keep people aware about the existing risk and inculcating in them behavioral changes of wearing masks and adhering to social distancing in public spaces to prevent the spread of corona virus.