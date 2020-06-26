Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 10:55 PM

Create awareness about social welfare schemes: Advisor Farooq

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 10:55 PM

The Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday urged for creating mass awareness regarding various social welfare schemes so that every eligible person would benefit from them.

In a meeting held here to discuss the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes for Social Welfare Department (SWD, the Advisor directed the Deputy Commissioners and Social Welfare officers to streamline all the flagship schemes under ICDS and their implementation in letter and spirit.

“Everyone especially the officers and officials need to create mass awareness regarding various centrally sponsored social welfare scheme so that their benefits reaches to every deserving person,” the Advisor said.

He also stressed for physical and financial achievements of ICDS which include achievements under supplementary nutrition, cases pending due to various reasons to be settled within stipulated time frame.

Khan also directed for regular visits at every Anganwari Centres to monitor the nutrition being provided to children and asked the officials to work towards making every Anganwadi centre a model centre.

The Advisor directed to make application forms available online in order to facilitate poor and destitute, and added that the system should be streamlined to ease the poor sections. He stressed finalization of all cases of widow pension, and other pension cases,  scholarship schemes to students as early as possible. He asked the officials to work with missionary zeal as the department is catering to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

The Advisor also reviewed the status of National Social Assistance Programme, One Stop Centre, Mahila Shakti Kendra and other pension and scholarship schemes.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Social Welfare Department, Shailendra Kumar; Director General SWD Jammu, DG Women and child Development, Mission Directors of Integrated Child Development Services, CPS, SCST & BC Development Corporation and other senior officers.

While as DG SWD Kashmir, all the Deputy Commissioners of J&K, Programme Officers and district Social Welfare Officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

