Crime Branch files chargesheet against duo for cheating youth over bank jobs

Crime Branch Jammu produced 320 page chargesheet against the accused duo including Retired Veterinary Doctor Rehmatullah Khora of Balwan Mohalla, Doda and Sajjad Ahmed Najjar of Jamia Mohalla Kishtwar.

According to spokesperson, a case has has been lodged and FIR No. 14/2019 U/S 420,120-B RPC for their involvement in duping the unemployed youth of their hard earned money after hatching criminal conspiracy to cheat them by way of inducement on the pretext of arranging Jobs in J&K Bank.

The charge-sheet has been produced in the Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Thatri on 18-12-2020 for judicial determination.

A written complaint was lodged by complainant – Rattan Lal S/o Jagat Ram R/O Bhalwana Tehsil Mohalla District Doda against the afore- mentioned accused duo to the effect that he is a businessman by profession and running a hardware store at Thatri District Doda for the last more than 8 years and while the accused No. 1 is retired doctor from Sheep Husbandry department and also had a Timber depot at Doda in the name and style of M/S Royal Timber Depot, the accused No. 2 is residing at Kishtwar and alleged that both the persons with criminal intention hatched criminal conspiracy to cheat him.