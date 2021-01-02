Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:30 AM

Critical Care Ambulance|Govt constitutes panel of technical experts

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:30 AM

Health and Medical Education Department today constituted a panel of technical experts comprising six members for finalization of NIT of Critical Care Ambulance under Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

As per the order, the technical experts from department of Anesthesia, Medicine, Department of cardiology, State Motor Garages, J&K, Mechanical Hospital and Central Heating Division, besides, Biomedical Engineer, Director Health Services, Jammu and General Manager, JKMSCL, (P&S) will be the members of the committee.

The designated committee members shall be responsible for evaluating the physical characteristics, technical specifications, as per NIT including quality certification and inspection of the ambulances at various stages as per NIT terms.

