CS chairs meeting to monitor border security

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday chaired a meeting of the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) to monitor border security and review the status of various initiatives being taken in this regard.

During the meeting, the CS was informed that as per earlier directions the vulnerability maps of sensitive areas based on various susceptibility parameters have been generated to guide the deployment of security-related machinery and personnel, and fill security gaps.

The Chief Secretary asked the concerned to periodically review these vulnerabilities and accordingly update the plan of action to ensure fool-proof security.

He directed the Home Department to finalise the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Border Protection Grid and evolve proper response mechanism for cases of security breach in consultation with BSF, Police, and IB.

The Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting to review the initiatives for conservation of diverse water bodies in Jammu Kashmir.

During the meeting, he was informed that approximately 3800 water bodies including ponds and lakes had been identified across J&K for conservation and efforts were afoot for their preservation, protection and rejuvenation.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Forest Department to intensify the conservation efforts toward geo-tagging of water bodies, restoration of ecological balance of marine ecosystems, testing the water quality in such areas, grading the water bodies on monitoring parameters for effective follow-ups, and putting in place a district-level grievance redressal mechanism.

Later, in a separate meeting, the Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of District Environment Plans prepared under the guidance of the National Green Tribunal.