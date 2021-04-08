CS chairs State Executive Committee meeting

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday chaired a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for Disaster Management to finalise budget allocation to districts to take up works and services for disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Home, and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) participated in the meeting.

The State Executive Committee authorised DMRRR to reconcile district-wise requirements of snow-clearance machinery including snow ploughs and cutters after considering the current stock position for their subsequent procurement.

The department was directed to submit the consolidated requirement within 15 days.

It also approved the allocation of Rs 22.64 crore among the districts of Jammu and Kashmir for meeting emergency expenditures on account of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

Further, the committee declared the death of three persons due to lightning on 21 July 2020 in district Poonch as natural calamity under SDRF norms and sanctioned financial relief to the tune of Rs 4 lakh per victim.