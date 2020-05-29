CS directs for fast implementation of JJM

Chairing the first meeting of the Apex Committee of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), J&K, Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday directed to take up speedy implementation of works under Mission.

According to statement, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 10.3 lakh households will be covered at an estimated outlay of Rs. 10,644 Crore in the 3 Phases.

In this regard, a revised action plan, targets and time lines for completion of the mission in a phased manner was given out in the meeting. During Phase I, 2.3 lakh households will be provided with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) in the three districts of Reasi, Srinagar and Ganderbal by March 2021. In Phase II, 3.8 Lakh households will be provided with FHTC in 7 districts of Bandipora, Doda, Kulgam, Poonch, Samba, Udhampur and Pulwama latest by December 2021. In Phase III, 4.1 lakh households will be covered in the remaining 10 districts of Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Kupwara and Shopian by December, 2022.