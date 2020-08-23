CS for strategic plan to 'sweep-clean' 3 Jammu districts of COVID cases

In a significant decision, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday directed for preparation of a strategic plan to “sweep-clean” Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri districts of all COVID19 cases through a massive testing exercise.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to review COVID19 mitigation measures in Jammu division.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the COVID19 case load, sample collection, positivity and hospital bed capacities in five districts of Jammu division.

The Chief Secretary said each of these districts has a specific vulnerability issue and was required to be dealt with accordingly. He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu to prepare a plan and execute it to clean the vulnerable areas of the positive cases in this week, so that the same could be followed in the districts of Rajouri and Udhampur.

The DC Ramban was asked to consider random testing of truck drivers and also to keep a tight check on the movement on national highway so that only persons with proper requisite permission and negative test reports were allowed to move.

The Chief Secretary, considering a recent spike in the district, directed Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri to identify vulnerable areas with higher incidence to have a focused attention to clean the areas of all positive cases. He also asked the DC to enhance sample collection in the majorly affected areas.

In view of resumption of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, the Chief Secretary asked the DC Reasi and CEO, SMVDSB, to ensure that no person without a negative test report was allowed to perform the pilgrimage.