Darakshan Andrabi meets LG Murmu

Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday met Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan.

Andrabi discussed with the LG about various important matters concerning the working of the Waqf Board. She also shared with the LG her views about the prevailing scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and apprised him about several measures initiated by the Council for protection and retrieval of the Waqf Properties, besides implementation of Educational and Women Welfare Schemes for skill development.

The LG observed that the government was taking comprehensive measures to ensure equitable and balanced development of the people of every section of the society.

He urged Andrabi to continue sustained endeavors towards ensuring public welfare.