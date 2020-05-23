Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 12:28 AM

Darakshan Andrabi meets LG Murmu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 12:28 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday met Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan.

Andrabi discussed with the LG about various important matters concerning the working of the Waqf Board. She also shared with the LG her views about the prevailing scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and apprised him about several measures initiated by the Council for protection and retrieval of the Waqf Properties, besides implementation of Educational and Women Welfare Schemes for skill development.

Trending News
File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

Representational Pic

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on: IGP Kashmir

The LG observed that the government was taking comprehensive measures to ensure equitable and balanced development of the people of every section of the society.

He urged Andrabi to continue sustained endeavors towards ensuring public welfare.

Related News