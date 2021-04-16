Darbar Move | Civil Secretariat to remain fully functional both at Srinagar, Jammu

The government Friday said that it had decided that the civil secretariat would remain fully functional both at Srinagar and Jammu with staff stationed at both the places.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) sought allocation of officials for Srinagar and Jammu civil secretariats.

“All the administrative secretaries have been requested to furnish a consolidated list of the officials who will work from the civil secretariat Srinagar and civil secretariat Jammu by or before April 19,” the order reads.

It said that the government had decided that the civil secretariat would remain fully functional both at Srinagar and Jammu with staff stationed at both the places.

“The administrative secretaries will require figuring out the staff that has to be allocated to Srinagar secretariat and Jammu secretariat in such a manner that their offices are fully functional at both the locations,” the order reads.