Darbar to move 'digitally'

Secretary Information Technology and CEO J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) Simrandeep Singh Saturday said that the administration was working to ensure complete digitisation of pending official records and files before the Darbar Move to Srinagar from Jammu.

Even as most of the digitisation of official records and files has been completed in the civil secretariat, the authorities have started scanning of pending files to complete them before the Darbar Move to Srinagar.

The CEO said that the record would not move to Srinagar in the shape of hard files.

“We are working to ensure complete digitisation of pending official records and files before the Darbar Move,” he said. “So far, 14000 files are pending to be scanned and they will be digitised within four days.”

Singh said that there were around 97 government offices outside the civil secretariat.

“Of the 97 offices, our priority is to digitise records and files of 47 departments before the Darbar Move,” he said.

To complete the task within a stipulated time frame, he said, following the tendering process, they had identified the seven vendors.

“These vendors will establish their offices at different locations in Jammu. They will scan the official files and return them to the respective departments,” Singh said.

The JaKeGA has also started quality check and migration of scanned files to the Data Management System.

On Wednesday, the General Administration Department had ordered digitisation of records and files of move offices outside the civil secretariat which would start from 16 March 2021.