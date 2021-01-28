Date of submission of Life Certificate extended till Feb 28

Finance Department, J&K Government today extended date for submission of life certificate by pensioners or family pensioners till February 28, 2021.

“All the pensioners shall furnish their Life Certificate to the concerned Bank/Treasury by or before February 28, 2021 failing which their pension shall not be disbursed,” reads the circular issued by Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass.

During this extended period, the pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

The circular reads that that last date for submission of life certificate was extended to avoid rush at bank and treasury while maintaining social distance and to facilitate the elderly pensioners to furnish the mandatory Life Certificate to the concerned authority of Bank/treasury.

“In pursuance of rules, the pensioners drawing pension through Treasury/Bank are required to produce life certificate once in a calendar year i.e, by ending November every year which was extended upto 31.12.2020 vide circular dated 26.11.2020 issued under endorsement No. DGAT/Comp- Try/DLC/01/208 dated 26.11.2020,” reads the circular.

However, it has been brought to the notice of the Finance Department by J&K Bank Ltd as well as pensioners that most of the pensioners have not produced their mandatory Life Certificate by the extended date due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona-Virus.

Pertinently, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare Government of India vide OM dated 23.11.2020 has extended the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate from November 1, 2020 onward till 28th February, 2021.