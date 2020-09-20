Day 119: J&K airports receive 25 domestic flights with 3,407 passengers aboard

On day 119 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 25 domestic flights with 3,407 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 1324 passengers aboard 11 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 14 domestic flights with about 2083 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 1,026 domestic flights with 93,856 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 1,662 domestic flights with 2, 29,623 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Till date the government has brought back about 3806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.