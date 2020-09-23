Jammu, Today's Paper
Day 122: J&K airports receive 30 domestic flights with 3,549 passengers aboard

On day 122 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 30 domestic flights with 3,549 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 1368 passengers aboard 12 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 18 domestic flights with about 2181 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 1,060 domestic flights with 97,840 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 1,719 domestic flights with 2,36,489 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Till date the government has brought back about 3806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

