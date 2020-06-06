Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 2:15 AM

Day 13: 19 domestic flights with 2,097 passengers arrive in J&K

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 2:15 AM
Representational Pic

On Day 13 of resumption of domestic operations in J&K, 19 domestic flights with 2,097 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 516 passengers aboard seven regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,581 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid19 control room Kashmir sees decline in 'distress calls'

Vice Chancellor CUK chairs DIC Steering Committee meet

Boy kills self after nightlong PUBG session: Police

JPDCL employees demand release of ex-gratia relief

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

Related News