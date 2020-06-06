Day 13: 19 domestic flights with 2,097 passengers arrive in J&K

On Day 13 of resumption of domestic operations in J&K, 19 domestic flights with 2,097 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 516 passengers aboard seven regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,581 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.