Day 160: Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 34 domestic flights

On day 160 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 34 domestic flights with 3,764 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Sunday.

According to official spokesperson, a total of 1465 passengers aboard 15 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 19 domestic flights with about 2299 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar Airport on Sunday.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 1,527 domestic flights with 155,484 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 2,480 domestic flights with 3,30,615 passengers since 25th of May till date. Till date the government has brought back about 3875 passengers from various countries to Jammu and Kashmir through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.