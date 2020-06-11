Day 18: 18 flights with 2209 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 18 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in J&K, 18 domestic flights with 2,209 passengers on board Thursday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

Besides, an international flight from Dubai with 151 passengers landed at Srinagar airport.

A statement said a total of 453 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1756 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.