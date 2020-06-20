Day 27: 22 flights with 2,766 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 27 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 22 domestic flights with 2,766 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 774 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 14 domestic flights with about 1,992 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols, the statement said.

It said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.