Day 32: Jmu, Sgr Airports receive 21 domestic flights with 2,492 passengers

On Day 32 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 2,492 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. Besides, special evacuation flight under Vande Bharat Mission has arrived at Srinagar Airport with 178 stranded passengers on board.

A total of 759 passengers aboard 8 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1733 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.